The Goldman Sachs Group Increases AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $122.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

ABBV has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.56.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $140.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $141.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.51. The company has a market capitalization of $248.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.