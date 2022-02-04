The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in The Container Store Group by 103.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCS opened at $9.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $487.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $275.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.50 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

