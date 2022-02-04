The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $31,698,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.07. 311,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,366,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average is $56.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,140 shares of company stock valued at $15,465,580. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

