The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,324 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the third quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 898,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,410,000 after acquiring an additional 38,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,438 shares of company stock valued at $39,814,676. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.09. The firm has a market cap of $161.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.