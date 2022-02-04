The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.09. The company has a market cap of $161.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $195,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 464,438 shares of company stock valued at $39,814,676. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

