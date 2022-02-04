The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.72.

NYSE BNS opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.