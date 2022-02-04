Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Trading 4.3% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)’s stock price traded up 4.3% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $149.49 and last traded at $147.05. 6,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 342,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.93.

The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTEK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 266,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,766,000 after buying an additional 55,607 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.9% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 109,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.09.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

