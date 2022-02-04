Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $1,025.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $941.56.

Shares of TSLA opened at $891.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,016.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $897.29. Tesla has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $894.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,184,222 shares of company stock worth $4,366,338,847 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

