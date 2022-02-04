Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Teradata worth $87,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDC opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Barclays cut their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

