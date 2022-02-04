Tenable Holdings, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Tenable in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. Tenable’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TENB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $358,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $230,747.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,761. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tenable by 16.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 24.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter worth about $22,743,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

