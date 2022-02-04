TELUS (TSE:T) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.18

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$30.18 and last traded at C$30.12, with a volume of 251656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective (down previously from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.15.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.31 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

