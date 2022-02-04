Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of NYSE:TDS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.74. 875,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,103. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.
About Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.
