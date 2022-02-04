Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.74. 875,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,103. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

