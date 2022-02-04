Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Telenor ASA from 163.00 to 162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Telenor ASA stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $18.78.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). Telenor ASA had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 22.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

