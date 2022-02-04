Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Teleflex worth $16,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex stock opened at $310.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.64.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

