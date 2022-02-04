Teekay LNG Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,453 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,148% compared to the typical daily volume of 287 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

