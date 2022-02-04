Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a C$55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.50.

TECK.B stock opened at C$41.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$21.86 and a 52 week high of C$44.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.15. The firm has a market cap of C$22.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.29.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

