Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.56

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.56 and traded as high as C$43.24. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$42.90, with a volume of 1,016 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.30. The firm has a market cap of C$22.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

In other Teck Resources news, Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total value of C$173,373.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$520,119. Also, Senior Officer Alexander Christopher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.14, for a total value of C$702,816.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $3,419,289.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.