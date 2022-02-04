Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $209,000 Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

TCBK opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

