Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MannKind were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in MannKind by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.80.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

