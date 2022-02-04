Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,124,000 after acquiring an additional 128,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in XPEL by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after buying an additional 113,861 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,699,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after buying an additional 66,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in XPEL by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after buying an additional 58,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Get XPEL alerts:

Shares of XPEL opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average is $74.22. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 2.13.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The company had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,800 shares of company stock worth $17,095,690. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.