Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTMI opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.63.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

