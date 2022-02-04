Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,113 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLCO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

