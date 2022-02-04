Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,881 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,483,000 after acquiring an additional 107,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,834 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.15 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGRY shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

