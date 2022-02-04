TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Short Interest Down 19.0% in January

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,860,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 45,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,230,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 2,383.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 19,092 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,229,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,813,000 after acquiring an additional 55,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Shares of NYSE TAL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. 7,064,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,985,268. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.93. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of -0.05.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

