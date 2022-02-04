TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Short Interest Down 19.0% in January

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,860,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 45,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TAL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,064,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,985,268. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of -0.05. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $90.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth $25,230,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 2,383.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 19,092 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,229,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,813,000 after purchasing an additional 55,379 shares during the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

