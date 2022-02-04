Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 1,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 893,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Taboola.com by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,063,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,567 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth about $37,536,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,287,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,101,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,317,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,154 shares during the period. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.