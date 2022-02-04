TaaS (TAAS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $762.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One TaaS coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00043286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00114912 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TAAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

