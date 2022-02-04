T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Issues Earnings Results

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $120.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T-Mobile US stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 620,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of T-Mobile US worth $792,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

