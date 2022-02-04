Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Sysco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

SYY stock opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

