Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 895,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $458,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,492 shares of company stock valued at $3,606,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $49.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on SNV shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

