Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Insider Peter Ordentlich Sells 1,412 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) insider Peter Ordentlich sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $23,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of SNDX opened at $15.21 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after acquiring an additional 590,927 shares during the last quarter.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
