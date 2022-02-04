Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Insider Peter Ordentlich Sells 1,412 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) insider Peter Ordentlich sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $23,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SNDX opened at $15.21 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after acquiring an additional 590,927 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.