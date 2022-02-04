Synchrony Financial to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

