Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens downgraded Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $42.25 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

