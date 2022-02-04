Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Shares of Surmodics stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $39.60. 1,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.60 and a beta of 1.03. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Dantzker sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $163,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,551 shares of company stock worth $533,704 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 170.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

