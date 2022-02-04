Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.20 and last traded at $43.66. 7,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 398,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.15 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,529,000 after acquiring an additional 859,938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,884,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 48.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 409,099 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

