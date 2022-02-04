Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

