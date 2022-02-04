Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,237,400 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 999,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.4 days.

SURVF stock remained flat at $$1.10 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

