SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunOpta’s earnings. SunOpta reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SunOpta.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STKL. TheStreet cut SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. decreased their price objective on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $5.00 on Friday. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. FMR LLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 199,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 47,883 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 380.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunOpta (STKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.