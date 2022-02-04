Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,153,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,405. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.