Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,793,874. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

