Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $356.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 53,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

