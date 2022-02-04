Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $356.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.43.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 53,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
About Summit Financial Group
Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.
