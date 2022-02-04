Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Shares Up 0.6%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.58. 47,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 90,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUTNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business operations. Its services include the supervising management strategies, financial management, human resource management, corporate administrative management, operational process management, risk management and compliance management; as well as managing the internal auditing services.

