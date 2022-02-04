Strike Price Tops $40.18 on Major Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for $40.18 or 0.00099487 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $124.77 million and approximately $118.81 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strike has traded up 44.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00049767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.90 or 0.07275019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00053677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,433.40 or 1.00123647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052437 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,105,616 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.