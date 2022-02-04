STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,995 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 261.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,691 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on STM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

NYSE:STM opened at $44.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.