STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3,074.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 55.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,112. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $248.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.