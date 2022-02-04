Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,371,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.38% of Steelcase worth $106,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,000,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,085,000 after acquiring an additional 137,326 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,237,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,898 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,845,000 after purchasing an additional 174,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,520,000 after purchasing an additional 87,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCS opened at $12.00 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 109.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 527.32%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

