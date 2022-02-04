Starcom (LON:STAR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Starcom plc (LON:STAR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 24.50 ($0.33). Starcom shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.32), with a volume of 329,226 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £54.63 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.86.

About Starcom (LON:STAR)

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

