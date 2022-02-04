Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $106.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SBUX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $93.79 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Starbucks by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 7,075.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

