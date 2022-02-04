Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Shares of SXI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.36. The stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,920. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.10. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44.

Get Standex International alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

In other Standex International news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $239,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,905 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Standex International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Standex International worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.