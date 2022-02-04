Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $15.18 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCBFY. Barclays boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 590 ($7.93) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($7.13) to GBX 580 ($7.80) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.66) to GBX 600 ($8.07) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.00.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

