Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $15.18 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCBFY. Barclays boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 590 ($7.93) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($7.13) to GBX 580 ($7.80) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.66) to GBX 600 ($8.07) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.00.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

